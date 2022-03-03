Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SSSAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SSSAF stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $62.26.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

