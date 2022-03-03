Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. cut their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,240. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.53. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 305.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 89,611 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

