Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 55,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,255,352 shares.The stock last traded at $3.95 and had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $694.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 93,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 53,378 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 220,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 37,978 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

