Sims Limited Declares Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.
OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sims has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.84.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SMSMY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sims in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th.
Get Rating)
Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sims (SMSMY)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.