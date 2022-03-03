Sims Limited Declares Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sims has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMSMY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sims in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

