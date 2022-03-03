Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a dividend payout ratio of -56.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.37. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.45 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

