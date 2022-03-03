Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 415.6% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Shares of SINGY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.50. 132,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.