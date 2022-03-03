Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
SIX2 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) price objective on Sixt in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €161.45 ($181.40).
Shares of Sixt stock opened at €134.60 ($151.24) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. Sixt has a twelve month low of €101.20 ($113.71) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($191.35). The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 25.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €151.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €141.79.
Get Rating)
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
Featured Stories
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.