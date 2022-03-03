Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.45. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.