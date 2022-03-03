SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

SLRC traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $17.84. 2,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,239. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.17. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SLR Investment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SLRC. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

