Smaugs NFT (SMG) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $25,412.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.12 or 0.06636829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,907.16 or 1.00272540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

