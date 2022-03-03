Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $43.82 on Thursday, hitting $220.87. 840,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,521. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.20. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.