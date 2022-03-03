Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.28.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $264.69 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.20. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scgf Iii Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $673,471,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

