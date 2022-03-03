Sociall 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, Sociall has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sociall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $58,308.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00034908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00104234 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

