Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.21

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.21 and last traded at $72.68, with a volume of 76374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,318,000 after buying an additional 841,655 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after buying an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,365,000 after buying an additional 1,713,851 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,439,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,619,000 after buying an additional 100,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

