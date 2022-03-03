SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $11.55 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $737,708,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,020 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

