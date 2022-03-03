Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 2,027.50 Average PT from Analysts

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,027.50 ($27.20).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCT. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,750 ($23.48) to GBX 1,900 ($25.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($26.97) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Softcat alerts:

Shares of SCT traded down GBX 33 ($0.44) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,550 ($20.80). 377,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,642.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,869.22. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,419 ($19.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($30.20). The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.