Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $28.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sotera Health traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $20.14. 39,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 513,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 279,373 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.93 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

