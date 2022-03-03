Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,259 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

NYSE SCCO opened at $72.91 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

