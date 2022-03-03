SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD opened at $179.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $182.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

