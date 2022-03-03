SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.71

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 224143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

