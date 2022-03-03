Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $157.00 at Barclays

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $1.74. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

