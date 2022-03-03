Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 758,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.