Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

SFM stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.