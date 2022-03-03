Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $817,000 Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,036 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Unisys by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unisys by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Unisys by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Unisys by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.45. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,600.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,070.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

