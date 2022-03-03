Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $879,000 Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of HTH stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilltop (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.