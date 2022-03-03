Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,375 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

MEOH stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $53.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

