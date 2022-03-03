Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $838,000 Investment in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 42,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 21.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at $1,675,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $121.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

