Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 5,587 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Peoples Bancorp worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $921.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

