Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,229,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,878,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,122,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $63.36 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of -288.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

