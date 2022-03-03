SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

