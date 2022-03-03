Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given New GBX 700 Price Target at Barclays

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 590 ($7.92) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SCBFF. UBS Group raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.78) to GBX 690 ($9.26) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.44) to GBX 515 ($6.91) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $478.38.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.