Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

