State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,296,366.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $3,367,260.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,509 shares of company stock worth $4,921,127. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,279,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 69,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,213 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

