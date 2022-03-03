Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Down 8.5%

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.53. 92,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,581,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.84) to €28.00 ($31.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.34) to €21.00 ($23.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 70.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479,588 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544,402 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,222,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,743 shares during the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $126,072,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 49.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

