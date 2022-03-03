Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Down 8.5%

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.53. 92,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,581,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.84) to €28.00 ($31.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.34) to €21.00 ($23.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.
About Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
