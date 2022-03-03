Stephen Murdoch Sells 6,006 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Stock

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) insider Stephen Murdoch sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.07), for a total value of £22,702.68 ($30,461.13).

LON MCRO opened at GBX 378.60 ($5.08) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 425.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 405.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Micro Focus International plc has a 1-year low of GBX 309.94 ($4.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 596.20 ($8.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.17%.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

