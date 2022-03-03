Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.53, but opened at $30.92. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 1,845 shares.

The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71,617 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 767,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 148,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $850.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.