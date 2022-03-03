Steven Mcgarry Sells 15,016 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Mcgarry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SLM alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of SLM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26.

Shares of SLM opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SLM by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,751,000 after purchasing an additional 652,411 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 16.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SLM by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,905,000 after purchasing an additional 637,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 8.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,367,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,263,000 after purchasing an additional 257,473 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLM (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.