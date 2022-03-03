Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,358 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,621% compared to the average volume of 137 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATSG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.52. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

In related news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,835,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,213,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,406,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

