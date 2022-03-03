Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ferroglobe Call Options (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,292 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,848 call options.
Shares of GSM stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 265,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.51. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Ferroglobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferroglobe (GSM)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.