Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ferroglobe Call Options (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,292 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,848 call options.

Shares of GSM stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 265,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.51. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,696,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,887 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,711 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

