Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,997 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,512% compared to the average volume of 310 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 88.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 46.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 174,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 64,290 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGTC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

