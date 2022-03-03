StockNews.com Downgrades Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Buy

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $362.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
