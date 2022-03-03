StockNews.com Downgrades Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Buy

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $362.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 38.9% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,893 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1,386.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 252,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 259.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 103,241 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

