StockNews.com Downgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Hold

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NYSE:CVI opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 819.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CVR Energy by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 56,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

