StockNews.com Downgrades VMware (NYSE:VMW) to Buy

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMW. FBN Securities decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cross Research lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.87.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. VMware has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.