StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $9,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 160,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.