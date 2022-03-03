StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.
About Forward Industries (Get Rating)
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
