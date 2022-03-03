StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85.

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 15,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 108,332 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

