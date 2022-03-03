StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 74.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 152.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth $62,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

