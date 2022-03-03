StockNews.com Lowers HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.72) to GBX 565 ($7.58) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.71) to GBX 590 ($7.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $495.00.

HSBC stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in HSBC by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

