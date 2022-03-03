StockNews.com Lowers Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 243.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 46.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

