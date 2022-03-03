StockNews.com Lowers NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $29.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 341.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,562,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 262,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

