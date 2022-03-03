StockNews.com Lowers The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BATRK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.
Shares of BATRK opened at $24.99 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.90.
About The Liberty Braves Group (Get Rating)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
