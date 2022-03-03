StockNews.com Lowers The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BATRK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of BATRK opened at $24.99 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,422 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.